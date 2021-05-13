State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 700 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,019 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Halliburton by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Halliburton by 1,869.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,958 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,365 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Halliburton by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 84,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Halliburton by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 67,422 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HAL opened at $22.63 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.43.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

