State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,116,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,441,000 after purchasing an additional 140,461 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,600,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,586,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,717,000 after purchasing an additional 167,859 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,250,000 after purchasing an additional 28,534 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 292.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,187,000 after purchasing an additional 921,861 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.56.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 2,741 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $324,150.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,630 shares of company stock worth $10,303,335 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $116.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $67.43 and a 1-year high of $121.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.51 and a 200-day moving average of $97.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.