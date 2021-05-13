State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,815 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 76.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,661 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 21.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 881 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 10.8% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,725 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Citrix Systems by 46.3% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 15,380 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In related news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 4,639 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $642,733.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,347 shares in the company, valued at $7,114,126.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 2,000 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $269,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,246,312.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,702 shares of company stock valued at $4,378,181 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $116.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.62. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.84%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTXS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.20.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.