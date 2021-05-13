State of Michigan Retirement System Has $5.02 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,771 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $50.35.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

