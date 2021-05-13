State of Michigan Retirement System Has $5.25 Million Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 29.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,618 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,858,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 41,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $7,395,276.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 991,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,636,702.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,090 shares of company stock worth $38,487,607 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ENPH opened at $117.17 on Thursday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $229.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.20 and its 200-day moving average is $158.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 91.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.55.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

