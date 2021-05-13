State of Michigan Retirement System Has $6.25 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in The Hershey during the first quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Hershey by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 52.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $167.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $125.50 and a 12 month high of $172.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.32.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,775.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $481,957.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,707.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,171 in the last ninety days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.