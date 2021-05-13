State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,569,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,672,000 after acquiring an additional 46,406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,426,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,614,000 after acquiring an additional 145,908 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $67,070,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,855,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,321,000 after acquiring an additional 79,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.96.

PPL opened at $28.60 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

