State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 764 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,694,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,130,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,248 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 620.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,415,000 after purchasing an additional 706,027 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Essent Group by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 962,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,567,000 after acquiring an additional 629,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Essent Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,661,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,174,000 after acquiring an additional 484,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $457,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 187,232 shares in the company, valued at $9,361,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,703,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,004 shares of company stock worth $1,265,199 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

ESNT stock opened at $46.06 on Thursday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $54.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.31%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Essent Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

