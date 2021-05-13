State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,680.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KNX. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Knight Equity upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KCG raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,850 shares of company stock worth $9,992,889. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $47.91 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.78 and a 52 week high of $50.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

