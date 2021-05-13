State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 7,502.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,304 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,569,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 5,070.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 374,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,885,000 after purchasing an additional 366,984 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the first quarter worth $25,430,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the first quarter worth $20,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

In other news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $254,961.90. Also, Director Rick L. Burdick sold 21,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.79, for a total value of $2,249,518.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,452.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 746,227 shares of company stock valued at $72,947,642 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AN opened at $98.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.04. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.88 and a 12-month high of $106.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AN shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.