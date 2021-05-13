State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,770,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.11.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total transaction of $529,074.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,517.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $241,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,467 shares of company stock worth $3,395,483. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $115.06 on Thursday. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $126.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.36 and a 200-day moving average of $107.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

