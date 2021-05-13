State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 1,461 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,743 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $65.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.34, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.79. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $45.82 and a 52 week high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -168.87%.

NEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

