STATERA Price Reaches $0.0573 on Exchanges (STA)

STATERA (CURRENCY:STA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 13th. STATERA has a market cap of $4.65 million and $97,036.00 worth of STATERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, STATERA has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One STATERA coin can currently be bought for $0.0573 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get STATERA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00081990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $282.87 or 0.00579092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.22 or 0.00231781 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $545.67 or 0.01117113 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $573.26 or 0.01173588 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

STATERA Profile

STATERA was first traded on July 4th, 2017. STATERA’s total supply is 81,237,106 coins and its circulating supply is 81,237,105 coins. STATERA’s official Twitter account is @startaico and its Facebook page is accessible here. STATERA’s official website is stateratoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Starta Accelerator is an acceleration program launched by Starta Capital VC Fund in 2015. It seeks to empower Eastern European frontier technology companies by exposing them to the U.S. market and providing training in various areas. Starta identifies and helps these companies while also getting a share of the company, then exiting at with a profit. The Starta token is a Waves-based asset that represents a share in the portfolio of the “Starta Accelerator 16/17”, allowing holders to profit from this business model. The portfolio at hand includes multiple startups, mostly tech-oriented. “

STATERA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STATERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STATERA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STATERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STATERA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STATERA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.