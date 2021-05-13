Stephen Trundle Sells 30,383 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 30,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $2,605,342.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,632,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Stephen Trundle sold 15,251 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.18, for a total transaction of $1,283,829.18.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $1,804,600.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Stephen Trundle sold 7,125 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $622,653.75.

Shares of ALRM opened at $81.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.96 and a one year high of $108.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.81, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. Alarm.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 120,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,679,000 after buying an additional 11,791 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 746.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,115,000 after buying an additional 179,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

