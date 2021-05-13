Stephens Lowers SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Price Target to $17.00

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Stephens from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 124.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SDC stock opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,183,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 4th quarter worth about $45,437,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 219.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,996,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,897,000 after buying an additional 2,057,283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 285.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,332,000 after buying an additional 1,694,791 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,632 shares during the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.