Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%.

NYSEAMERICAN:STXS opened at $6.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Stereotaxis has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $504.48 million, a PE ratio of -61.91 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12.

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.