Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on STL. Hovde Group upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.19.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $632,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,120,400.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. Insiders have sold a total of 40,426 shares of company stock valued at $997,557 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

