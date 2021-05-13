Sterling Energy (LON:SEY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.23

Sterling Energy plc (LON:SEY)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.23 ($0.23) and traded as high as GBX 18.90 ($0.25). Sterling Energy shares last traded at GBX 18.40 ($0.24), with a volume of 434,269 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 13.68. The company has a current ratio of 159.29, a quick ratio of 159.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67.

Sterling Energy Company Profile (LON:SEY)

Sterling Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa and the Middle East. It is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The company holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.