Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Acquires 1,044 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,930 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 1.0% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.41. 120,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,997,196. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $87.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average of $71.79. The stock has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

