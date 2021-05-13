Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,056 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 12.0% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $222.10. The stock had a trading volume of 527,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,425,100. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.89 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.91. The company has a market cap of $129.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.98, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Nord/LB cut shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.04.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.