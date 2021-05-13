Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $506,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.45. 330,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,272,943. The stock has a market cap of $85.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $79.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.98.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.25%.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.46.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

