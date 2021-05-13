Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Purchases 1,138 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,074 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.47. The company had a trading volume of 224,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,820,970. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.87. The company has a market cap of $389.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

