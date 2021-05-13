Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Raises Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 13,839.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $506,839,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,763,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,889,000 after acquiring an additional 208,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,425,000 after acquiring an additional 196,601 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,487,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 673.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,889,000 after purchasing an additional 107,945 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $7.41 on Thursday, hitting $514.55. 28,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,904. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $485.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The company has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.