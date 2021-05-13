Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,039 shares during the quarter. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF makes up 1.7% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 88.0% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYY traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.81. 4,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,433. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $67.89 and a 52-week high of $106.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.33.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.