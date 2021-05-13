Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 50 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,325 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $247.34. 12,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,008. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.91 and a 200 day moving average of $239.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $171.75 and a 52-week high of $268.04. The company has a market cap of $93.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Raymond James increased their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.75.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

