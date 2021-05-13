Steve Hoffman Sells 41,250 Shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) insider Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,281,498 shares in the company, valued at $29,137,797.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, April 28th, Steve Hoffman sold 83,500 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $131,095.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $63,042.50.

On Thursday, March 25th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $74,732.50.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $80,160.00.

NASDAQ:TYME traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.14. 3,384,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,439,215. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $148.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Tyme Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 29,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.