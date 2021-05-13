Stifel Nicolaus Increases Marlowe (LON:MRL) Price Target to GBX 870

Marlowe (LON:MRL) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 870 ($11.37) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marlowe stock opened at GBX 755 ($9.86) on Monday. Marlowe has a 52 week low of GBX 406 ($5.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 810 ($10.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £582.29 million and a P/E ratio of 2,516.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 759.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 645.14.

Get Marlowe alerts:

In other news, insider Charles Skinner sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 690 ($9.01), for a total transaction of £2,070,000 ($2,704,468.25). Also, insider Alex Dacre sold 2,459,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 715 ($9.34), for a total value of £17,587,126.70 ($22,977,693.62). Insiders have sold 3,231,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,655,880 in the last quarter.

About Marlowe

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Marlowe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlowe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.