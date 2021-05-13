Stock Traders Buy High Volume of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Put Options (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 24,242 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,207% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,051 put options.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.60 to $20.10 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.98.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 167,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,216,000 after buying an additional 39,607 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.24. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.