Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 642 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,111% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 put options.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 2,114.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BC opened at $106.10 on Thursday. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

BC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

