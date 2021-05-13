Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) were up 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.47 and last traded at $33.47. Approximately 218 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 176,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.46.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STOK shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average of $49.59.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $1,765,800.00. Also, Director Arthur Tzianabos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $606,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 21,871 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,352,000.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

