StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target Raised to C$5.00

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of StorageVault Canada stock opened at C$4.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.02. StorageVault Canada has a 1-year low of C$2.91 and a 1-year high of C$4.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 616.41. The company has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a PE ratio of -48.70.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$42.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$40.60 million. Research analysts forecast that StorageVault Canada will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other StorageVault Canada news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 28,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.04 per share, with a total value of C$116,758.89. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$116,758.89.

StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

