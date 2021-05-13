STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 17.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.33%.

NASDAQ SSKN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 323 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,668. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. STRATA Skin Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $50.03 million, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.67.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.