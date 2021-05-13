StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $72.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.52. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $80.82.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

