StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Buys 2,500 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000.

Shares of NYSE MHI opened at $12.60 on Thursday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

