StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,321,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 850,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,606,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,165,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,140,000. Finally, Hall Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,423,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR opened at $120.39 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $72.32 and a 52-week high of $129.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.71.

