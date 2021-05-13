Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €73.50 by Barclays

Barclays set a €73.50 ($86.47) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAX. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €78.72 ($92.61).

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of SAX opened at €65.90 ($77.53) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €70.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of €72.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and a PE ratio of 112.10. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €54.20 ($63.76) and a 52-week high of €82.50 ($97.06).

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.