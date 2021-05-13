Strs Ohio Buys 14,300 Shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Luther Burbank were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Luther Burbank news, EVP Liana Prieto sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $361,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,395.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,970.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $546,080. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of LBC stock opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.80. Luther Burbank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 17.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Luther Burbank Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

Luther Burbank Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

