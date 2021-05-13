Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) by 1,109.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Athira Pharma were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Athira Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATHA opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.65. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $34.79.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $1.11. On average, equities analysts forecast that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Athira Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athira Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.