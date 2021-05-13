Strs Ohio Has $710,000 Stake in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.14% of Amalgamated Financial worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 1,003.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000.

Shares of Amalgamated Financial stock opened at $16.17 on Thursday. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $504.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.89.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. As a group, research analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAL. Zacks Investment Research cut Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 target price (down from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Amalgamated Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $32,065.25. Also, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $121,307.60.

Amalgamated Financial Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

