Strs Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 312.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ALX Oncology were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $54.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.16. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). Equities analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $962,421.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,016 shares in the company, valued at $32,043,202.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $549,149.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,405,255.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,174 shares of company stock worth $3,094,363.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALXO. HC Wainwright began coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group began coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

