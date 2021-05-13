Strs Ohio Raises Position in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.35% of Western New England Bancorp worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WNEB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $198.98 million, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.22. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.31.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WNEB shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Western New England Bancorp Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.