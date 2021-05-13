Strs Ohio Sells 13,800 Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CORE. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Core-Mark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core-Mark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Core-Mark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Core-Mark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Core-Mark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Core-Mark stock opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.75. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

CORE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core-Mark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE).

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.