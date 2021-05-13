Strs Ohio Sells 4,610 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 65.7% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 46,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. 54.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE APTS opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.41. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $463.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

