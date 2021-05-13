Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Raises Dividend to $0.86 Per Share

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.86 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has raised its dividend payment by 11.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a payout ratio of 50.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.6%.

NYSE RGR opened at $72.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.25. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $90.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.36.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.72. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $699,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $340,886.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,584.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,775 shares of company stock worth $1,977,198 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

