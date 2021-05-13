Substratum Price Reaches $0.0073 on Top Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 13th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and $5,968.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum coin can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Substratum Coin Profile

SUB is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

