Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

SUOPY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Sumco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Sumco alerts:

SUOPY stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.58. 688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.54. Sumco has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $52.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Sumco had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $695.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sumco will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sumco

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.