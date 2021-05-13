Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.44% of Domino’s Pizza worth $62,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 24.8% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $425.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $396.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $382.91. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $447.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

A number of analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.68.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

