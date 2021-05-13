Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 11,485 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 284,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,485 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of Gartner worth $51,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,021 shares of company stock valued at $22,654,712 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $223.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.81 and a 200-day moving average of $170.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 93.70, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.57 and a 12 month high of $239.09.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

