Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 70,926 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,471,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,926 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $64,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in UDR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,417,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in UDR by 416.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in UDR by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 67,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in UDR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,425,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UDR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.91.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UDR opened at $44.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $47.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 101.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.74.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. On average, research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 69.71%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

