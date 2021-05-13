Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 785,111 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,617,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 785,111 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $61,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CUBE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 13.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

In other news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,201. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $978,484.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,265 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $40.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $43.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.01.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. Research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 80.47%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.